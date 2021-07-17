Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 68,240 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS opened at $113.26 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

