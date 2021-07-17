Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of BEST worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BEST opened at $1.40 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

