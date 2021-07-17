Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 429,926 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

