Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $63,120.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

