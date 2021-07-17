Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,429,523 shares of company stock worth $3,051,860. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.