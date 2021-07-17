GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,557,892 shares worth $55,499,517. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

