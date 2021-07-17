Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.26. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 7,330 shares traded.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

