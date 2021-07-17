Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,474 shares of company stock valued at $82,377,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.43. 7,288,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

