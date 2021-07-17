Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 112,620 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 112,620 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,462. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

