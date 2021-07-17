Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 23,091 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.14. 891,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

