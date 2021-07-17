Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $635,105.33 and approximately $75,407.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00791986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

