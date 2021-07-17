GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPX. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GPX opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

