Graeme Bissett Buys 50,000 Shares of Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Stock

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Shares of CLX stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.05. Calnex Solutions Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

