Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the June 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $650.50. 21,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. Graham has a 1 year low of $359.29 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $652.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.