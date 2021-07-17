Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.59% of Great Ajax worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

