Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 316.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 296.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

