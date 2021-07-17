Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,023 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $157.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

