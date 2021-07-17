Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $247.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

