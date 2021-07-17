Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $372.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.