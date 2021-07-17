Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GPI stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $176.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.40.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

