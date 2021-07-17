Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of GPOVY remained flat at $$4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Carso has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03.
About Grupo Carso
