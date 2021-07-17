Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $84.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.40 million and the highest is $86.05 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $365.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $368.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $516.92 million, with estimates ranging from $476.60 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $117.58 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,328 shares of company stock worth $21,649,971 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

