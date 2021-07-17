Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.45. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$35.45, with a volume of 975 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 292,525 shares in the company, valued at C$9,199,911.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 221,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,861.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

