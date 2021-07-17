Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $6,535,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

