Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Also, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

