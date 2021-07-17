Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arconic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arconic by 708.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arconic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 3.03.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.