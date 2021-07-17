Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

