Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,196 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

