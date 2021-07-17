Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

