Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.