Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

