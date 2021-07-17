Handshake (HNS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $344,173.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $71.65 million and approximately $344,173.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,195.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.46 or 0.06154464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.01404787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00383497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00133498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.87 or 0.00630131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00390503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00302853 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 405,540,896 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

