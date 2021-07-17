Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 31,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

