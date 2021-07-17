Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 31,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49.
About Hang Lung Properties
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.