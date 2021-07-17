Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 678,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,550 shares of company stock worth $21,458,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

