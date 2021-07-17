Hawthorne L. Proctor Sells 5,500 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $111,595.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $678.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.