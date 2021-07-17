HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.