Head to Head Comparison: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Katapult’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $138.05 million 1.39 -$2.61 million N/A N/A Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -0.22% -0.20% -0.10% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and Katapult, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Black Diamond Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.46%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Black Diamond Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Katapult.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Katapult on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, demobilization, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

