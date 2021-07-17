Head-To-Head Contrast: Biglari (NYSE:BH) versus (NYSE:NROM)

Biglari (NYSE:BH) and (NYSE:NROM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biglari and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biglari and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $433.68 million 0.87 -$37.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biglari.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 43.75% 30.31% 17.38% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biglari beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

