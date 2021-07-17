Head to Head Contrast: Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Electricité de France has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.50 $742.49 million $0.14 17.86 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.78 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Electricité de France shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electricité de France and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electricité de France 2 0 7 0 2.56 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Electricité de France beats Unrivaled Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 38.9 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, ElectricitÃ© de France S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Edf Group.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.