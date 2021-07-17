Head-To-Head Review: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) vs. AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.62 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -6.36

AppHarvest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% S&W Seed -25.58% -29.72% -13.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.09%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Summary

S&W Seed beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

