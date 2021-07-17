HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

