Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $242.73 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $242.73 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00034580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00234753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00033784 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,849 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.