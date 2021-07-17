Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

HSDT opened at $16.00 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

