Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.45 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $670.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

