HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

HelloFresh stock opened at €81.96 ($96.42) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

