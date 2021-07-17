Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.