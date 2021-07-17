Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

