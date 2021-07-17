Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

