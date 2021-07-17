Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $370,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

