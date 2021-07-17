Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

